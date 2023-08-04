Man killed at gas station near Camden Yards
Baltimore Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Camden Yards that happened Thursday afternoon off Russell Street. WBAL-TV's Sky Team 11, captured the aftermath as a large SUV can be seen jammed into the side of a minivan in the back lot of a Sunoco gas station. People who live near Russell Street and Washington Boulevard say they're shocked and saddened over the incident. Police say around 2:00 p.m. officers got the call for a car crash. They arrived to find a 27-year-old man inside the SUV, who had been shot in the head. He died at the hospital. Homicide detectives continued to be on scene hours after the incident.