Man killed during Grant High School football game shooting identified
The Sacramento County Coroner's Office on Monday identified a man who died after a shooting during a football game . That man was identified as 24-year-old Alfred Ayodele Myah of Sacramento, according to the coroner's website. A KCRA 3 photojournalist was covering the game Friday night between Grant High School and Monterey Trail High School when the shooting happened in the Grant High parking lot. They reported seeing one car with bullet holes and an empty magazine on the ground.