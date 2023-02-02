Man killed in dog attack in Tucumcari

A suicide bomber who killed 101 people this week at a mosque in northwestern Pakistan had disguised himself in police uniform and did not raise suspicion among the guards, the provincial police chief said Thursday. The bomber arrived pushing a motorcycle at the mosque, located inside a high-security police and government compound in the city of Peshawar, said the police chief, Moazzam Jah Ansari. The bomber wore a police uniform and the guards at the site assumed he was a police officer — their colleague — and did not search him, Ansari added.
Police on the frontline believe they were targeted to demoralise them after militants ended a truce.
The Real IRA bomb killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins.
CCTV footage reveals the movements of the man who blew up a mosque on Monday.
The dissident republican bomb exploded in the Co Tyrone town on August 15, 1998 killing 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins.
The Irish government has been accused of shirking its responsibilities on investigating whether the blast could have been prevented.
Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden died in the Real IRA bombing, took the legal challenge that resulted in a judge directing the state to act.
The U.K. government said Thursday it will hold a public inquiry into whether the deadliest bombing in Northern Ireland’s decades of violence could have been prevented. An Irish Republican Army dissident group, the Real IRA, claimed responsibility. A court ordered the government to investigate in response to a legal challenge by Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden was killed by the 225-kilogram (500-pound) bomb.
STORY: The suicide bomber that killed over a hundred people at a mosque in a police compound in Peshawar, Pakistan this week disguised himself by wearing a police uniform, and entered the high security area on a motorcycle.He parked his bike, asked for directions to the mosque, and carried out the attack.That's according to local authorities on Thursday (February 2). Almost all of those killed were members of the police force. The compound was built to house both police and their families.This was the provincial police chief, Moazzam Jah Ansari:"He (the suicide bomber) was creating a drama, dragging his bike on the side of the road, and being in police uniform. Yes, he was in police uniform. I admit this was a security lapse. My men could not stop it. I concede that it is my fault, not theirs." Ansari says the attacker has been identified as a member of a militant network but did not reveal which one. He has previously said that several suspects are in custody and that investigators had not ruled out that the bomber may have had what he called "internal assistance."The Pakistani Taliban have recently increased attacks on police in the area but denied responsibility for this one. Officials say they suspect a breakaway faction of the Taliban called the Jamat-ul-Ahrar was involved.
