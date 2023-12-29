Man Killed in Alleged Hit-And-Run Less Than 2 Days After Serving as Best Man in His Father's Wedding

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — It was about 9:30 p.m. when a young man came racing to her yard in his socks, a T-shirt and shorts. No coat. No phone. Dripping wet. "He was yelling he needed help because his friend had fallen through the ice," says Carly Roome. She called the police right away, and she and her parents spoke with the boy, who was "really shaken up," to get more details as she talked to the 911 operator. The boy had pulled his sister out of the Rideau River, about 400 metres away from where Roome lives.