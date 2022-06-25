Man who killed Akron father, 22-month-old daughter sentenced to life in prison

Reuters

The launch of German drugmaker BioNTech's vaccine adapted to the Omicron coronavirus variant may be delayed due to a disagreement with the regulator over the approval process, the Welt Am Sonntag (WAS) newspaper reported on Saturday. The regulator should still decide by the end of June whether or not to approve the new vaccine but BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin does not plan to submit any new clinical trials, WAS reported, citing the Financial Times. The reason for this was that the approval "should go through the same regulatory process as ordinary flu vaccines", which would allow the new COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered in three months, WAS cited Sahin as saying.