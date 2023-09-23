Man Kayaks Down Flooded Road After Storm Ophelia Hits North Carolina

A man kayaked down flooded streets in Winterville, North Carolina, on Saturday, September 23, after Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall that morning, bringing high winds and causing widespread flooding.

This footage was shot by Shawn Hendrix who told Storyful he was trying to get to work when he encountered the flooded road and the kayaker.

A flash flood warning remained in effect into the afternoon for Winterville and other parts of eastern North Carolina.

Officials in Winterville said said “numerous roads” were flooded and urged residents to stay home until the water recedes. Credit: Shawn Hendrix via Storyful

