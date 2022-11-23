Man Jailed After Driving Three Miles in Wrong Direction on Essex Carriageway

A driver was jailed on November 10 after he was convicted of driving in the wrong direction on a busy road in Essex, England, according to police.

The man, identified as 35-year-old Gregory Taylor, collided with a police car on the road before driving for three miles in the wrong direction, crashing his car, and fleeing on foot, according to the police report.

An investigation launched by the Roads Policing Unit found that Taylor had a history of traffic violations.

Taylor was arrested on September 7 and appeared in court on November 10, where he was sentenced to two years in prison and disqualified from driving for four years. Credit: Essex Police via Storyful