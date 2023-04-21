Man injured after shooting in Carthage

CBC

Instead of celebrating a month of fasting with family and friends, Hazela Baksh's family are planning a funeral. Baksh, 65, was coming home from Ramadan prayers Tuesday night when she got involved in a multi-vehicle crash near Albion Road and Finch Avenue West. Her nephew, Jason Baksh, says he was there when Toronto police knocked on his door to tell him, his aunt and uncle that Hazela was in an accident and didn't make it. "I still can't believe what's happened," Baksh told CBC Toronto. "We're