Man with Indiana ties helping Ukrainian refugees at Polish hostel

People from Poland, including a former Center Grove exchange student, are stepping up to help Ukrainian refugees.
NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine
There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.
NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max
Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin
Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.
Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w
The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.
MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a
VANCOUVER — Quinn Hughes scored 51 seconds into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks kept their dim playoff dreams alive with a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. The result moves Vancouver within three points of Vegas, with both teams grasping for the Western Conference wild card spots. Elias Pettersson had goal and a pair of assists for the Canucks (36-28-10) in regulation, while Bo Horvat had one of each. Vasily Podkolzin and Brad Richardson rounded out the scoring for the home s
EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o
Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec
The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.
Jonah Heim had two hits and three runs batted in, including a two-run homer, as the Texas Rangers rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Sunday.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past
Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.