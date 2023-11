Reuters

The satellite, named Vanguard, launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, GHGSat said. Vanguard will build on the growing network of satellites that are already spotting plumes of methane, an invisible greenhouse gas that is difficult to detect because it tends to leak from an array of small sources including pipelines, drill sites and farms. Carbon dioxide accounts for nearly 80% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions from human activities and tends to enter the atmosphere from large industrial sources like power plants.