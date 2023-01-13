Man goes viral after stopping highway traffic to allow koala to cross road
IN THE PRESS – Friday, January 13: The conservative US press reacts with schadenfreude as Joe Biden becomes the focus of a probe over improperly stored classified documents, just like his predecessor Donald Trump. Also, Japan prepares to enter a new era of militarisation amid growing threats from China, North Korea and Russia. We then look at tennis's long history with fashion on the eve of the Australian Open. Finally, a man in Australia goes viral for stopping traffic to help a koala cross the road!