Man Fries Egg in Pan Outside Amid Heat Wave in Vancouver

A Vancouver man managed to fry an egg in a pan heated by the sun on June 28, as British Columbia was blasted by a record-breaking heat wave.

Artist Arturo Mendez filmed this video on Monday afternoon, after leaving the pan out all morning, during a week when the province set new Canadian high temperature records on successive days.

Mendez, who grew up in the desert in Sonora, Mexico, said that he never expected to be experiencing this kind of heat in a “cooler city” like Vancouver. Credit: Arturo Mendez via Storyful