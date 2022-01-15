Man found shot to death in building in Chickasaw neighborhood, LMPD says

Sky News

A wave of Omicron cases is possible over the summer as people resume social activities and the effect of the vaccines wanes, according to scientists advising the government. Experts from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said the precise timing and magnitude of the "exit wave" is "highly dependent on both population behaviour and the scale of the current wave, and cannot be predicted with any certainty". Omicron has shown itself to be a milder form of COVID-19, with those admitted to hospital less likely to need oxygen and less likely to require intensive care, early data suggests.