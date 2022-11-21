Man found not guilty in rapper Dee Dave's killing in 2020

The jury in the second case against a man accused of killing a Baltimore rapper reached a verdict Monday. Calvin Fogg was found not guilty of killing David King Jr., also known as rapper Dee Dave, in a case of mistaken identity and the attempted murder of another man. The jury found Fogg not guilty on all counts. He was accused in the December 2020 killing of King. Prosecutors tried to prove that Fogg drove around an Essex apartment complex parking lot and fatally shot the wrong man. Prosecutors said he left the area and returned to shoot a second man, who survived.