Man Fills Up Water Bottles With Gasoline Amid Fuel Outages in Richmond, Virginia

A man filled up several water bottles with gasoline in Richmond, Virginia, on May 11, amid panic-buying of fuel following the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline due to a cyberattack.

Footage captured by Tiffany Rourk shows a man pumping gas into two small water bottles.

The Colonial Pipeline network ships more than 2.5 million barrels per day of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, accounting for about 45 percent of fuel consumed on the East Coast, according to Gas Buddy. As of the evening of May 12, Gas Buddy reported 52% of Virginia gas stations were out of fuel. Credit: Tiffany Rourk/R&D Events via Storyful