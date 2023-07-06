Man who fatally shot deputy sentenced

The 21-year-old man convicted of killing Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy Glenn Hilliard was sentenced Thursday to life in prison plus 66 years. A jury convicted Austin Davidson of shooting and killing Deputy Hilliard on June 12, 2022, as Hilliard was attempting to arrest Davidson on multiple warrants. During sentencing, Davidson's attorney asked for life in prison with the possibility of parole. She explained Davidson faced significant trauma and loss as a child and asked he be given the chance to make something of his life in the future. Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge James Sarbanes ruled that the sentence comes without the possibility of parole.