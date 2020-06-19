Man Fails to Escape Arrest After Climbing Down Balconies in Adelaide

A man was arrested after he climbed down from a fourth-floor balcony to escape police in Adelaide, South Australia, on June 16.

Onlooker Mack Wilson filmed a video showing the man with an orange jumper climbing down two stories before trying to avoid an officer on the street by running along the awning of the building.

The man then jumped on a car before appearing to slip onto the ground, where he was arrested.

“A waiting police officer in Hindley Street has then detained the wanted man as he’s jumped from the roof of the car and tried to escape,” a local media reported on the incident quoted from police.

The man was wanted for allegedly breaching bail conditions and speeding offences according to reports. Credit: Mack Wilson via Storyful