Man Fails to Break Into Jewelry Display Case With Brick

Police appealed for information from the public after a man attempted to break into a glass case at a jewelry store in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, using a brick on Wednesday, June 1.

According to local news police were searching for the man suspected of damaging a display case at Kay Jewelers.

Surveillance footage provided by the Menomonee Falls Police Department shows the man walking into the store and taking a brick out of his pocket. The man was chased out of the store by an employee after bashing the case several times and failing to access the jewelry inside. Credit: Menomonee Falls Police Department via Storyful