Man Enjoys Leisurely Ski Down Australian Mountain as Winter Snow Shower Hits

An Australian man filmed his friend enjoying a leisurely ski down a mountain at Falls Creek Ski Resort, in Victoria.

Footage uploaded by James Louw shows his friend, Risdon Weatherall, traversing the mountain as a light flurry drops snow on the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned of a series of troughs bringing “rain, gusty winds, storms, hail” and at least “50-70cm of snow” to the region. Credit: James Louw via Storyful