Man Dons Goggles and Floaties to 'Dive' Into Flooded Backyard

A man in England managed to see the funny side of things when stormy weather left his backyard completely flooded back in February.

Footage posted to Facebook by Pete Brotherton, from Greater Manchester, shows him “diving” into his waterlogged garden for a swim, complete with goggles and floaties, after Storm Franklin hit the area last month.

“Can’t believe our new home included its own heated swimming pool. We are so lucky and extremely privileged,” Brotherton joked in his Facebook post.

Brotherton’s wife Rachel filmed his antics, telling Storyful that the stunt is “just another day in the life of Pete’s wife!” Credit: Rachel Brotherton via Storyful