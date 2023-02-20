Man dies after shooting at North Clairemont Recreation Center, police looking for suspects

Reuters Videos

STORY: A gunman went on a rampage in the small Mississippi town of Arkabutla on Friday.He killed his ex-wife and five other people in three locations, including a shop at a petrol station, before the authorities arrested him. Ethan Cash was an eyewitness."I run inside the store and make sure everybody's okay in the store. Man, I was going to start shooting at the guy as he was pulling off, but I didn't know who exactly it was. And, you know, I didn't want to hurt anybody. So I just kind of let the officers do that. It's their job anyways."A man was shot dead at the store.Authorities arrested the suspect near his home, where they found four more bodies.Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance."Richard Dale Crum is the suspect in this case and as it stands right now, he's been charged with one count of first-degree murder.""We don't have a lot of violent crime here. And this is outside the norm of anything that we've had. We certainly had violent crime in the past, but this is shocking, would be the best word I can use."President Joe Biden condemned the shooting, and urged for better gun control.In a statement, he said he and his wife mourned for the six killed in Mississippi - as they had done for far too many other Americans.