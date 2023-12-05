Man dies after flames spark at home near OKC's Plaza District; cause of fire under investigation

Storyful

London police recently released CCTV footage showing what they said was two men wrestling a couple to the ground and ripping a watch from the man’s wrist on September 13.Metropolitan police said the couple had been strolling in the borough of Camden after an evening out when they were approached from behind by two men, who pulled them to the ground and stole the man’s Rolex Yacht-Master watch. The watch retails for about £25,000 (about $31,576), the BBC reported.Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the two suspects and also said they “want to hear from any jewelers or pawnbrokers who might have been offered the watch for sale.” Credit: Metropolitan Police via Storyful