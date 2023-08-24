Man dies at work site

CBC

Alberta's top court has doubled the sentence of a Calgary mother who abused her four youngest children in what a judge described as "a 10-year reign of terror."The woman is identified in court documents as MAC in order to protect the identity of her children.She was convicted last year of four counts of assault and three counts of assault by choking.Following a trial, during which, the woman denied all abuse, she was handed a two-year sentence by Justice Heather Lamoureux of Alberta's provincial