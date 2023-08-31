Man dead after wrong-way crash with bus on Route 32

A man died early Thursday morning after a crash involving a Greyhound bus on Maryland Route 32 in Howard County. According to Howard County police, a Greyhound bus carrying 38 passengers was traveling east on Route 32 around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Interstate 95 when it crashed into a Buick Enclave that was traveling the wrong way. The driver of the Buick, identified by police as Samuel Isaac King, 37, of Columbia, died at the scene. The driver of the bus and 17 passengers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.