Man dead, woman injured in double-shooting in Baltimore County

LAS VEGAS — The uphill climb facing the Montreal Canadiens just got a little steeper. The only Canadian team with a shot at the Stanley Cup gave up a 4-1 loss Monday in their first of a best-of-seven semifinal battle against the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights. It was Montreal's first game outside of Canada in 2021, and it came before a boisterous crowd of 17,884 — a far cry from what COVID-19 restrictions have allowed north of the border all season. It was also against an imposing and powerful
Rafael Devers hit a line drive off the Green Monster in the bottom of the ninth inning after Vladimir Guerrero homered to tie it in the top half, and the Boston Red Sox bounced back to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1.
There'll never be an official 'Canada's team' as many non-Canadiens fans have no interest in rooting for the North Division winner.
The CFL is going ahead with its 2021 season.
The stars get most of the shine, but here's one player from each remaining NHL playoff team who deserves a little more credit.
The New York Rangers reportedly hired one of the best coaches on the market, as Gerard Gallant will be behind the bench next season.
The Toronto Blue Jays slugger's MVP-calibre season is getting the recognition it deserves.
Nazem Kadri was the victim of several racist social media messages after the Colorado Avalanche were eliminated from the playoffs.
It's a copy cat league, even for the most tenured executives. After picking up on a few trends, Lou Lamoriello has engineered a decisive advantage for the Islanders.
"I'm swimming to prove everyone wrong, all the doubters out there, all the haters."
Kyle Lowry is a free agent this summer, but a Toronto restaurant is doing its best to make sure he stays with the Raptors.
At one point early on, Georges St-Pierre worked as a garbage man while fighting for the UFC.
Simone Biles said she "100 percent" believes USA Gymnastics failed her.
Cuban has no time or patience for reports about how much Doncic dislikes a former sports gambler he hired to run the team's R&D.
The Nets won't have Kyrie Irving or James Harden in Game 5 against the Bucks.
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ UEFA has asked a disciplinary investigator to look into claims that Austria forward Marko Arnautović made offensive nationalist comments to a North Macedonia opponent at the European Championship. The North Macedonian soccer federation asked for action to be taken against Arnautović for the incident in Austria’s 3-1 victory on Sunday. Arnautović scored Austria’s third goal late in the game then is said to have directed comments to Ezgjan Alioski
A look at what's happening around the majors today: AILING ACES Three of baseball's best pitchers are hurting. Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber won’t throw for at least two weeks because of a right shoulder strain, an injury that will further test Cleveland’s pitching depth. Washington right-hander Max Scherzer won't take his scheduled turn in the rotation Wednesday due to tightness in his groin. And starter Tyler Glasnow of the Tampa Bay Rays was expecting to get an MRI after leav
The Hawks and the Clippers battle back to tie things up at 2-2, James Harden might have to rethink his game and an incredible comeback for one high school hooper.
Nikita Kucherov would have much rather grinded through the season with his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates than sit out all 56 games while recovering from hip surgery. "Missing a whole year, you ask any player, you don’t want to be that guy," Kucherov said. Kucherov was that guy. The leading scorer on Tampa Bay's 2020 Stanley Cup run didn't play a game after he hoisted that trophy in September until mid-May, when the playoffs began. In between, the Lightning were able to get an exemption for Kuche
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith hit a two-run homer, Chris Taylor added a solo shot and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Monday night despite getting just three hits and four baserunners. Pinch-hitter Albert Pujols' single in the seventh was the only other hit for the defending World Series champions, but they hung on for their sixth victory in seven games with eight consecutive scoreless innings from seven pitchers. Bryce Harper drove in a run in the first inning for