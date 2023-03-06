Man dead, officer injured in two-vehicle crash involving Aurora police vehicle

Storyful

A man on a motorcycle survived a collision with a pickup truck after driving into oncoming traffic while fleeing police in Ormond Beach, Florida, late on Friday, March 3, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said.Bodycam footage from officers involved in the arrest of Joshua Richardson shows Richardson among a group of bikers fleeing an attempted traffic stop on Old Dixie Highway, according to the sheriff’s office.As officers pursue the group, Richardson can be seen entering the intersection of North Beach Street and West Granada Boulevard on a red light, driving directly into the path of an oncoming truck.“One of them took the opportunity to look back and flip off the deputies behind him, after which he entered the intersection directly into the path of an oncoming truck,” the sheriff’s office said.Richardson was able to run from the scene but was apprehended by deputies shortly thereafter, according to the sheriff’s office.Richardson was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting without violence, and leaving the scene of a crash. He also received traffic citations for failure to stop at a red light and passing in a no passing zone. Credit: Volusia Sheriff’s Office via Storyful