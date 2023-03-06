Man dead, officer injured in two-vehicle crash involving Aurora police vehicle
A two-vehicle crash Saturday night involving an Aurora police vehicle left one man dead and a police officer hospitalized.
A two-vehicle crash Saturday night involving an Aurora police vehicle left one man dead and a police officer hospitalized.
Caitlin Clark had 30 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds in her 10th career triple-double for the Iowa Hawkeyes, who built a 37-point halftime lead and beat Ohio State 105-72 on Sunday to win the Big Ten Tournament for the second straight year. Monika Czinano scored 26 points on 11-for-12 shooting for the No. 7 Hawkeyes (26-6), who entered the chat about a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with this championship run. Clark had 23 points in the first half, just one fewer than the Buckeyes (25-7).
The price of a one-way ticket starts at $14 for coach seating and $37 for business class.
A man is dead following a three-vehicle collision Saturday morning on Highway 401 in Scarborough, police say. The collision happened in an eastbound express lane around 9:30 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release. The 47-year-old driver was approaching Port Union Road when he entered the snow-covered right lane of the highway, lost control of his vehicle and rolled over, police said. "As the vehicle rolled, it was struck by two other vehicles before coming to a rest in the
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
College student Aryan Vohra, 21, was “heavily intoxicated” and endangered safety of crew and passengers, airline says
Troopers obtain arrest warrants for driver who blew past the bus’ flashing red lights and stop arm.
Search and rescue crews say a plane with two people on board that went missing earlier this week in a remote area of northern Ontario has been found with both occupants dead. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Ont., said Saturday evening that the search for the Cessna 208, which went missing on Tuesday, had ended as the plane had been found. They say both people, who have not been identified, were found dead on scene. The plane went missing between Nakina and Fort Hope and the cent
A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence over New England, causing a rare passenger death and forcing the aircraft to divert to Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, officials said Saturday. Five people were aboard the Bombardier executive jet that was shaken by turbulence late Friday afternoon while traveling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia, said Sarah Sulick, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board. The extent of the damage to the aircraft was unclear, and the NTSB did not provide details including whether the victim was wearing a seatbelt.
A man on a motorcycle survived a collision with a pickup truck after driving into oncoming traffic while fleeing police in Ormond Beach, Florida, late on Friday, March 3, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said.Bodycam footage from officers involved in the arrest of Joshua Richardson shows Richardson among a group of bikers fleeing an attempted traffic stop on Old Dixie Highway, according to the sheriff’s office.As officers pursue the group, Richardson can be seen entering the intersection of North Beach Street and West Granada Boulevard on a red light, driving directly into the path of an oncoming truck.“One of them took the opportunity to look back and flip off the deputies behind him, after which he entered the intersection directly into the path of an oncoming truck,” the sheriff’s office said.Richardson was able to run from the scene but was apprehended by deputies shortly thereafter, according to the sheriff’s office.Richardson was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting without violence, and leaving the scene of a crash. He also received traffic citations for failure to stop at a red light and passing in a no passing zone. Credit: Volusia Sheriff’s Office via Storyful
A Southwest Airlines plane bound for Fort Lauderdale from Havana was forced to return to Cuba's Jose Marti Airport Sunday after an engine reportedly caught fire following a bird strike, according to passenger cell phone video and media reports. NBC 6 News in Florida reported a Southwest Airlines spokesperson had confirmed the incident. "Southwest flight #3923 departing Havana, Cuba, for Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Sunday morning reportedly experienced bird strikes to an engine and the aircraft's nose shortly after takeoff," the spokesperson told the television news channel.
CAIRO (AP) — A cargo vessel ran aground in the Suez Canal on Sunday, but traffic through the global waterway was not impacted, Egyptian authorities said. The Liberia-flagged MSC Istanbul, heading to Portugal from Malaysia, got stuck in a two-lane part of the Suez Canal, said Adm. Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority. He added that tugboats were deployed to help refloat the vessel. Despite the situation, convoys were transiting through the waterway without any problems, Rabei said, with
A single-engine plane crashed as it approached a regional airpot in suburban Long Island on Sunday, killing one person aboard and seriously injuring the two other occupants, federal officials said. The Piper PA 28 went down about 3 p.m. while heading to Republic Airport in Farmingdale, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two seriously injured occupants were taken by helicopter to an area hospital, according to Suffolk County Police.
The mystery over what caused a reported sonic boom across central England appears to have been solved. The sound was initially reported by people around Leicestershire, with later reports across Northamptonshire and by people in Banbury and Oxford. The loud bang led to a swift reaction on social media as people speculated about the cause, including whether it was a jet breaking the sound barrier.
Police said they have received reports of a loud explosion but ‘there is no cause for concern’.
A snowmobiler is in the hospital after a crash in Candia.
The 21-year-old Indian passenger who is a student in the US is banned from future flights, American Airlines said, according to ANI news agency.
Preauthorize Denver PD to track your vehicle in case it's ever stolen: That's the gist of the department's new "DenverTrack" program, as Colorado leads the nation for car thefts per capita.
CHICAGO (AP) — The No. 66 bus is packed on a recent weekday afternoon as it starts and stops its way from Chicago's near west side to Navy Pier along the Lake Michigan shore. The seats and windows squeak and rattle just like a regular diesel bus, but no one seems to notice the high-pitched whine of the electric motor that makes it go. That's just what Chicago Transit Authority wants. Buses that don't pollute the air yet can run the route with the same reliability as those that do, even when cold
Fares in England and Wales increase by an average of up to 5.9% on Sunday.
The station master at Greece's Larissa railway station was detained pending trial on Sunday, his lawyer said, on charges related to the country's deadliest train crash on record. The man was arrested on March 1, hours after a passenger train with more than 350 people on board collided head-on with a freight train near the city of Larissa, in central Greece, killing at least 57 people injuring scores more. Felony charges were brought on Thursday against the 59-year-old, who cannot be named under Greek law, for disrupting transport and putting lives at risk.