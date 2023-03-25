Man dead after incident with officer in Moore, police say

CBC

Twenty-four stolen vehicles have been returned to Canada after two Greater Toronto Area police forces intercepted a shipment of vehicles on its way to Dubai, police say. In a news release on Friday, Halton Regional Police say they and Peel Regional Police recovered the vehicles while they were in transit in Morocco. Police say the Canada Border Services Agency helped to intercept the vehicles. The investigation began last month, police say. The vehicles are worth an estimated $2.1 million. One o