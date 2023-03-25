Man dead after incident with officer in Moore, police say
The Colorado dentist and his wife were active church members, dedicated parents of six children, friends with his business partner and his wife, and all-around pillars of the community. He was also ordering poison and slowly killing her as he made future plans with an out-of-state mistress in a nefarious scheme that’s only now unravelling, according to Colorado authorities. Sheila Flynn reports
“Don’t let me die,” one witness recalled her saying.
Nearly two years after stabbing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey 114 times killing her, Aiden Fucci, 16, learned Friday he is sentenced to life in prison.
"We've had chickens here in the city that had to be removed. But never a crocodile," a local code enforcement officer told Insider.
Twenty-four stolen vehicles have been returned to Canada after two Greater Toronto Area police forces intercepted a shipment of vehicles on its way to Dubai, police say. In a news release on Friday, Halton Regional Police say they and Peel Regional Police recovered the vehicles while they were in transit in Morocco. Police say the Canada Border Services Agency helped to intercept the vehicles. The investigation began last month, police say. The vehicles are worth an estimated $2.1 million. One o
‘We have no idea what happened, but they do,’ widow’s lawyer says
Sergey Cherkasov sent jubilant messages to his handlers, per US court documents, but a few years later his fake identity fell to pieces.
One expert told CNN many North Korean prisoners "just didn't have the concept of torture" and didn't recognize just how dehumanizing their treatment was.
A Pennsylvania woman linked to a far-right extremist movement was sentenced on Thursday to three years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol, where she invaded then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office with other rioters. Riley June Williams, 23, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was charged but not convicted of helping steal a laptop from Pelosi’s office suite during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal jury convicted Williams in November of six charges, including a felony count of civil disorder, after a two-week trial.
Idaho Supreme Court ruled that dog’s actions made 2019 search of vehicle illegal
Eric Bland, the attorney representing the Smith family, confirmed to PEOPLE that a rape kit was administered but was not tested
TORONTO — York Regional Police have issued Canada-wide warrants for two new suspects in connection with an alleged attack on a 37-year-old woman who was later abducted from an Ontario town. Police say Elnaz Hajtamiri was violently assaulted with a frying pan in an underground parking lot in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Dec. 20, 2021. Investigators say Hajtamiri was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the suspects fled in a vehicle, and three people were identified and charged i
A woman dressed as a janitor, complete with a vacuum cleaner mounted on her back, is wanted on suspicion of stealing large amounts of cash from ATMs in banks across B.C.'s Upper Fraser Valley. According to Chilliwack RCMP, a series of four break-ins and ATM thefts involving the same suspect were reported at major banks in July 2021. In all four crimes, the suspect was wearing a bright blue collared shirt, dark pants, a dark baseball cap, a medical mask, latex gloves and a backpack-style vacuum c
An Ottawa firefighter, charged for allegedly attacking the fire department's first openly non-binary firefighter, has been let go from his job, while a captain was suspended without pay for three days for failing to report the incident. Lawyers representing the defendants confirmed Thursday that Eric Einagel was terminated from his position with Ottawa Fire Services and Capt. Greg Wright will face a three-day suspension without pay following an internal investigation by the city. "Based on the r
Mr Santos previously denied committing any crimes in Brazil
Stephen Smith’s mother spoke out after SLED announced that her son’s death was finally being investigated as a homicide
Anthony Sargeant, 33, was gunned down in a drive-by shooting outside his mum's house in Birmingham.
SURREY, B.C. — Homicide investigators say the man who died in a shooting in Surrey, B.C., last week had no known ties to the ongoing gang conflict in Metro Vancouver. Thirty-eight-year-old Aren Smith has been identified as the man found dead in a parked vehicle on March 13. Police say they responded to reports of shots fired just before 8 a.m. that day and found Smith's body. Investigators say Smith and his family had only recently moved to the city. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team sa
"There were never any signs," a source close to the wrestler's family tells PEOPLE
EDMONTON — A 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two officers at an apartment complex one week ago had been apprehended in November under the Mental Health Act and was taken to hospital for assessment, Edmonton police said Thursday. Police also said the boy's gun was the same weapon used in another shooting days before at a nearby restaurant that left a man injured. Deputy Chief Devin Laforce said a bullet casing recovered from the Pizza Hut was forensically matched to the gun recovered from the ap