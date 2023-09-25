Man in custody after shooting prompts standoff
A 73-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor in Apache Junction on Sunday.
Police are investigating what caused the rifle to fire.
The former special agent in charge of the FBI's field office in New York pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of concealing information from the bureau.
An Ottawa Police Service cruiser is parked outside an apartment tower at 1240 Donald St. on Sunday. A young boy was rushed to hospital earlier in the afternoon after falling out a window. (Inès Ali-Khan/Radio-Canada)Ottawa police say a three-year-old boy has died after falling from the window of a Gloucester apartment building Sunday afternoon.The incident happened at 1240 Donald St., police told Radio-Canada. Paramedics said they got a call around 1 p.m. that a child had fallen from the window.
Police said the dog was was “just inches from drowning.”
The 50-pound dog, named Rusty, was not acting aggressive, outlets report.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 3-year-old child and two adults were fatally shot late Saturday at a Florida apartment complex during an apparent dispute over the sale of a dog, authorities said. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko told reporters that five people, including the child, had gone to a luxury apartment complex at about 10 p.m. Saturday to meet with some people about the sale of a dog. Gunfire broke out during an argument, Stronko said. The three victims were fatal
A spokesperson for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Sharday McDonald was booked for criminal mistreatment and tampering with a witness
The children were found at an address in Essex on Sunday.
Soldiers will be drafted in to replace armed police officers following a mass walkout by firearms teams to protest against the decision to charge one of their colleagues with murder.
Andrei Medvedev's lawyer said the arrest was a misunderstanding and that the ex-Wagner boss had not intended to cross the Russian border.
“When we get a call like that, everything else stops.”
A shelter in place warning in the southern Alberta hamlet of Champion has now been lifted.In a statement on Sunday at around 2 p.m., RCMP said that the situation in the rural community had ended.RCMP said a 39-year-old male who had a warrant out for his arrest by Crowsnest Pass RCMP on Friday was arrested in the southern Alberta hamlet.His presence in the community triggered the initial warning.The orginal story is below.RCMP in the southern Alberta hamlet of Champion, located about 149 kilometr
After a cop was charged with murder last week, some British police are giving up their right to carry a firearm, either in protest or because they genuinely fear they could be prosecuted next.
The network's year-long investigation exposes how right-wing conspiracy theories impact and ruin families The post CNN Reveals QAnon Family Members’ Trauma in Anderson Cooper Doc: ‘These People Are Lost’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Investigators currently believe that there are more victims who were affected by the scam.
WARNING: This story contains details of an alleged sexual assault.A 33-year-old Brampton man was charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old while posing as a police officer, Peel police said. The 13-year-old girl was walking through a plaza near Bovaird Drive and Mountainash Road, just east of Toronto, on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release issued Saturday by police. Then, the suspect allegedly said he was a police officer and sexually assaulted her, Peel police said in the relea
None of the politicians condemning the video have directly called out the pro-Khalistan outfit behind it
A coalition of advocacy organizations is taking a previously proposed Barrie bylaw amendment to the United Nations as an example of a policy that criminalizes homelessness in Canada.In May and June, the city north of Toronto proposed and then walked back two bylaw amendments that would have made it illegal for people and charitable groups to distribute food, literature, clothes, tents and tarps to unhoused people on public property.The proposal was sent back to staff for review in June but was d
B.C.'s prosecution service has approved two criminal charges against 25-year-old man Nicholas Bellemare in the slaying of an RCMP officer on Friday.Bellemare faces a first-degree murder charge, as well as a second count of attempted murder with a firearm.Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Rick O'Brien was shot dead while executing a search warrant on Friday around 10 a.m. in Coquitlam, B.C., a city of 150,000 about 25 kilometres east of Vancouver.In a statement Saturday afternoon, the Integrated Homicide
Authorities rescued a 17-year-old boy in Southern California after he was kidnapped and held hostage for four days by captors who threatened to harm him if his family did not pay a $500,000 ransom. The teen was rescued Friday after law enforcement tracked him and his three kidnappers to a motel in Santa Maria, a city about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The nightmare began Monday morning, when the kidnappers caused a car crash in San Bernardino County, roughly 200 miles (320 kilometers) from Sant Maria, and abducted the teen when he got out of his vehicle to look at the damage, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles.