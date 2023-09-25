Man in custody after shooting prompts standoff

CBC

A shelter in place warning in the southern Alberta hamlet of Champion has now been lifted.In a statement on Sunday at around 2 p.m., RCMP said that the situation in the rural community had ended.RCMP said a 39-year-old male who had a warrant out for his arrest by Crowsnest Pass RCMP on Friday was arrested in the southern Alberta hamlet.His presence in the community triggered the initial warning.The orginal story is below.RCMP in the southern Alberta hamlet of Champion, located about 149 kilometr