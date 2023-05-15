Man in custody after barricade and shooting involving officers in Phoenix
Police say an arrest has been made after shots were fired and a barricade situation ensued near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road. Officials say this was a police-involved shooting.
Police say an arrest has been made after shots were fired and a barricade situation ensued near 35th Avenue and Cactus Road. Officials say this was a police-involved shooting.
He stabbed her fingers and drove around “all day” with her on the floorboard, according to police.
Suspect will be arraigned later this month in stabbing
The girlfriend of a murdered British teenager has been found dead in northern Thailand, three miles from where his body was discovered last week.
El Salvador has claimed to have gone 365 days without a murder following a major clampdown on gangs which has resulted in thousands being landed in mega-prisons.
Deputies said they became suspicious when she and a man gave conflicting information about her “due date.”
Boone, North Carolina, police say a group of cows led them “directly" to where a suspect was hiding after a chase.
According to the Michigan State Police, state troopers found the suspect at a gas station near the house with noticeable injuries from the slingshot.
Weeks after her son was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his classmate to death, Aiden Fucci’s mother has been hit with her own sentence of 30 days in jail. Crystal Smith was charged with evidence tampering for washing her son’s bloody jeans after he stabbed 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey 114 times on Mother’s Day two years ago in Florida. On Friday, 38-year-old Smith changed her plea from “not guilty” to “no contest” on the third-degree felony charge, which carried a maximum sentence of five years.
Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing on Friday in downtown Toronto. In a news release Saturday, police say 40-year-old Richard Sasaki of Toronto was critically injured after an altercation with another man near Victoria Street and Dundas Street East just before 2 p.m. He was transported to hospital where he died from his injuries, police say. Police are still looking for the male suspect. They say he was in the area for some time prior to the stabbing and may have intera
Anger and frustration boiled over in Montreal where workers at Canada’s largest cemetery opened for a few hours on Mother’s Day. It was the only chance for some family members to visit their loved ones in weeks since a workers’ strike started in January.
Two people have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in relation to the homicide of Surinderjit (Jack) Singh in Maple Ridge, B.C., earlier this year. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a statement that Surinderjit Singh, 55, was found dead in a parking lot in the 21800-block of 122 Avenue around 7:30 a.m. PT on March 4. The area is a residential neighbourhood close to Maple Ridge Secondary School. IHIT took over the investigation at the time, deeming Singh's
Authorities in Serbia on Sunday displayed stacks of guns and cartons of hand grenades from the thousands of weapons, including anti-tank rocket launchers, that they said people handed over since back-to-back mass shootings stunned the Balkan nation. The government declared a one-month amnesty period for citizens to surrender unregistered weapons as part of a crackdown on guns following the two shootings in two days this month that left 17 people dead, many of them children. Populist President Aleksandar Vucic, whose government has faced public pressure in the wake of the separate shootings at a Belgrade school and in two villages, accompanied top police officials to view the assortment of arms arrayed near the town of Smederevo, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the capital.
An altercation with police at a gas station in Richmond, P.E.I., has resulted in drug trafficking charges against two men. On Wednesday at about 3 p.m., Prince District RCMP received a complaint that a car was blocking a gas pump and revving its engine for an extended period of time, according to a news release. RCMP found two men in the car and placed them under arrest. An altercation took place where one officer was struck by the driver. Both men were taken into custody. Officers seized cash,
“Probably, yeah, if he’s threatening to murder people,” retorts Newsmax host Chris Plante
Judge Juan Manuel Merchan scheduled the hearing to go over the restrictions with Trump and to make clear that he risks being held in contempt if he violates them.
(Bloomberg) -- China has sentenced a 78-year-old American to life in prison on spying charges, as the world’s No. 2 economy prioritizes eliminating national security risks. Most Read from BloombergTurkey Latest: Erdogan Says Unclear If Vote Will Go to RunoffTurkey Poised for Vote Runoff as Erdogan Ballots Fall ShortRemote Work Comes With Daytime Drug and Drinking HabitsChina Jails 78-Year-Old American for Life on Spying ChargesJohn Leung, who is also a Hong Kong permanent resident, was sentenced
Harold Thompson, 22, allegedly killed 26-year-old Gabriella Gonzalez after she returned home from procedure in Colorado
The Sunday morning encounter happened on East 49th Street in Hialeah.
The clamour for reparations is growing louder. Last month, Laura Trevelyan announced that she is doing penance for the sins of her slave-owning ancestors by giving £100,000 to an economic development fund in Grenada. Having left the BBC, she began her campaign by challenging King Charles to apologise for William III’s investment in the slave-trading Royal African Company in the 1690s. Then Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Labour MP for Streatham, picked up the baton by demanding that Rishi Sunak “offer a full
Colombian agents seized a 30-metre submarine carrying three tonnes of cocaine and arrested three men on Friday.View on euronews