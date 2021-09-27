Man in crosswalk fires gun after driver honks at him, police say
Reports of shots fired near U of SC Upstate Monday evening have police searching for the shooter.
Kyle Lowry may be gone, but Bobby Webster is still jumping at the chance to tease his former star.
The UEFA Champions League returns with a cracking slate of games for Matchday 2 – including Lionel Messi searching for his first goal in Parisian blue against a manager who helped make him a superstar.
Goran Dragic won't wear No. 7 with Toronto.
Color KD — if that even is his name — unimpressed.
American-born Jalen Smereck was subjected to a blatantly racist gesture.
Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving was not present for his team's media day activities on Monday due to New York City's COVID-19 health and safety regulations.
After a busy off-season with some big-name signings, the Toronto Blue Jays began the regular season feeling bullish about their chances of a playoff return. Entering the final week of the 2021 campaign, they are right in the thick of the wild-card chase.
Tiger Woods kept in communication with the U.S. team throughout the week.
Danny Jansen hit a go-ahead, three-run homer, George Springer also went deep and the Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2 to maintain pressure in the AL wild-card race.
Ben Simmons made good on his promise not to join the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.
There seems to be little doubt about the popularity and reach of the NHL’s newest franchise, even when playing 300 miles away from home.
The Packers overcome a Niners comeback for a big road win.
Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau put their feud on hold for the Ryder Cup. But is it on ice?
It was an emotional moment at halftime for Sue Bird, who is edging closer to retirement.
Police say that Lowe was shot and killed at a house party.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday, a day after breaking his left leg while scoring the winning run against the Houston Astros. The A’s also placed infielder Jed Lowrie on the IL with a sprained right hand. Andrus singled leading off the bottom of the ninth against Ryan Pressly on Saturday and scored from first when Starling Marte lined a double into the gap in right-center. Andrus stumbled rounding third and barely made it t
The United States reclaimed the Ryder Cup with authority, leaving no doubt as to the best team in the world right now.
From Kirill Kaprizov to Alexis Lafreniere, here's what you need to know about second-year players in fantasy hockey.
CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Ime Udoka will have to wait one more day to get together with his new team. The Boston Celtics head coach tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 this month and was in his last day of isolation when the team convened for media day on Monday. Udoka, who is vaccinated, will be able to preside over the first day of training camp on Tuesday. “I’m feeling normal, as normal as I can,” Udoka said over Zoom while other members of the organization met with reporters in pe
DETROIT (AP) — Eloy Jiménez hit a two-run home run, Yasmani Grandal homered to spark a six-run fourth inning and the AL Central champion Chicago White Sox held off the Detroit Tigers in a testy 8-7 win on Monday. The benches cleared after Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu and Detroit shortstop Niko Goodrum exchanged words when Abreu was tagged out attempting to steal second base in the ninth. Abreu had been hit by a pitch from Alex Lange one inning after the Tigers’ Isaac Paredes was hit by a pit