Man critical after being struck by train in Glendale
Man critical after being struck by train near 59th Avenue and Grand Wednesday night.
Man critical after being struck by train near 59th Avenue and Grand Wednesday night.
The Canadian soccer sensation provided a crucial, jaw-dropping goal in Canada's big World Cup qualifying win over Panama on Wednesday.
Nylander scored the winner early in the third period and Campbell made 31 saves as Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in the season-opener for both clubs.
NBA legend and hockey diehard Charles Barkley struggled with goalie gear before getting lit up by Wayne Gretzky in a wild NHL on TNT appearance.
Anything's possible, but the only thing for certain is the NFL has zero credibility on the subject.
Irving's vaccine stance could end up proving very costly.
"We need a D-man. We need a guy like Brian McCabe."
Gruden is out of the virtual Raiders, too.
Brady Tkachuk and Ottawa remain at a stalemate but what is the forward's real worth and how big of a deal is it for the Senators to not have him in their lineup?
Based on the preseason, it looks like OG Anunoby improved on pretty much every aspect of his game.
“It just felt like they wanted to bury this and shut us up.”
ESPN is the most powerful machine in sports broadcasting, and it flexed its muscle on opening night in the NHL.
Both Gary Trent Jr. and Goran Dragic have started at times for the Raptors in the preseason and head coach Nick Nurse hasn’t announced who will get the nod on opening night.
From nondescript injury listings to starting goalie announcements, the NHL needs to make some changes to win over fantasy gamers and bettors.
Week 6 in the NFL is sure to bring more electrifying action, including the oldest rivalry in the sport and a matchup of two AFC heavyweights.
Raptors management has fully committed to players with athleticism, size and speed. While that does help in most situations, opposing players like Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic might demand a different look.
Game 2 of the WNBA Finals went into overtime with the Phoenix Mercury pulling out the 91-86 victory over the Chicago Sky, levelling the series at 1-1. Over in the NBA, the Brooklyn Nets are not offering Kyrie Irving the $186 million extension he’s eligible for due to his violation of NY vaccination requirements, and in preseason action, the Dallas Mavericks crushed the Charlotte Hornets… by 68 points.
DENVER (AP) — Bowen Byram scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to lead the short-handed Colorado Avalanche to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night. Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog each had a goal and an assist for Colorado, which played without star center Nathan MacKinnon and head coach Jared Bednar. Both are in the COVID-19 protocol and away from the team. Assistant coaches Ray Bennett and Nolan Pratt led the team against Chic
The Nets guard remains away from the team.
TORONTO — On a big stage before a big crowd, Canada's marquee man delivered. And how. Alphonso Davies scored a remarkable goal to open the floodgates midway through the second half Wednesday as Canada roared to a 4-1 victory over Panama in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying play. The goal epitomized the 20-year-old Bayern Munich star, showcasing his speed, acceleration and flair. Not many people on the planet could have scored it. It got Drake's attention. Canada coach John Herdman said the global hi
For those who haven’t been following along, this legal fight isn’t going well for the league.