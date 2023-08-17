Man convicted in murder in Brazil arrested in Rye
An international alert went out earlier this summer for police to be on the lookout for Antonio Vidal, 29.
An international alert went out earlier this summer for police to be on the lookout for Antonio Vidal, 29.
England women reached the World Cup final for the first time in their history following a stunning 3-1 win over co-hosts Australia on Wednesday.
Sarina Wiegman said she feels as though she is “living a fairy tale” after her side ended English football’s 57-year wait for an appearance in a World Cup final by beating co-hosts Australia 3-1 on a historic night in Sydney.
Jordan DeMay, 17, killed himself after being blackmailed by a group of men overseas who posed as a woman on Instagram and coerced him into sending them nudes. His mother tells Andrea Blanco how she hopes the extradition and prosecution of the suspects will set a precedent for the handling of sextortion cases
“Choices have consequences,” police said.
The surreal ride of Lionel Messi with Inter Miami continued Tuesday night in a 4-1 victory at Philadelphia that sends Miami to the championship match of the Leagues Cup tournament.
The New York cop allegedly sabotaged a police manhunt, allowing the gang leader to escape the country, officials said.
A frantic search ensued for three hours after the boy vanished from an IKEA in Brooklyn. He later died after he was pulled from the Erie Basin.
Trump’s trial in Georgia will be televised. The parallels to the O.J. Simpson case – including the perils – are clear.
Christopher Thomas Binns, who appeared on TV as hospital DJ Ivan Brackenbury, was handed a suspended prison term.
Toronto police say the city's latest homicide victim was physically attacked on a downtown street before he fell to the ground and was struck by a passing vehicle late Tuesday.Det.-Sgt. Brandon Price, of the police's homicide unit, identified the victim as Douglas James MacDonald, 54, of Toronto.MacDonald was pronounced dead after he was found in the middle of Sherbourne Street north of Queen Street East late Tuesday. Police say they received several calls about a person struck at about 10:50 p.
The alleged WhatsApp chat where the messages were sent was active from 2018 to 2022
Sam Kerr scored a storybook goal, but England had too much for Australia in the 2023 Women's World Cup semifinals.
SURREY, B.C. — A band councillor with a Metro Vancouver First Nation has been found dead. Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says officers are investigating the death of 44-year-old Stephanie Patterson of the Kwikwetlem First Nation. Pierotti says the Coquitlam RCMP arrested a man on Aug. 14 in connection to the missing person investigation involving Patterson and the next day the same man was arrested in relation to the death. He says the "tragic event" has affe
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas woman was arrested and has been charged with threatening to kill the federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington and a member of Congress. Abigail Jo Shry of Alvin, Texas, called the federal courthouse in Washington and left the threatening message — using a racist term for U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan — on Aug. 5, court records show. Investigators traced her phone number and she later admitted to making the threateni
Never say never is an often repeated statement in football and it would be wise to bear this in mind around Harry Maguire. Turning down West Ham, the club with the second biggest stadium in the Premier League and preparing for a third successive European campaign, would on the face of it not seem to make much sense. Aged 30, Maguire might feel he is not ready to abandon the concept of playing for United - or, more importantly, a Champions League club.
Firearm experts say the actor would've had to pull the trigger for the gun to go off, contrary to what Baldwin has said happened
Roman was with his dog sitter when the wildfires hit the town of Lahaina on August 8, according to the Maui Humane Society
The Justice Department is investigating whether conditions at the overpopulated Fulton County Jail, where dozens of inmates have died, are unconstitutional.
“If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you," a Texas woman allegedly said in a voicemail to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.
“To lie and deceive human beings just trying to survive and support their families in order to transport them unknowingly to California for the purpose of scoring cheap political points is unconscionable...” a California lawmaker said in a statement.