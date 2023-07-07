Man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in Natomas gas station shooting

A 22-year-old man has been found guilty of murder and other charges in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend at a gas station in the Natomas area of Sacramento where she worked. A jury convicted Reshawn Anderson of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said on Friday. The victim, Janiah Johnson, was killed around midnight on Aug. 3 after being hit by 16 gunshots outside the north Natomas Speedway gas station while she was working as a cashier. The DA’s office said Anderson had fired 18 shots from a semiautomatic handgun. The gun was never recovered. Anderson was later arrested in Chicago in November with the help of the FBI and extradited to Sacramento.