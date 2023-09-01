Man connected to Anaiah Walker investigation found guilty at trial
A man who is connected to the Anaiah Walker case was found guilty at trial.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two former leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group were sentenced to more than a decade each in prison Thursday for spearheading an attack on the U.S. Capitol to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 presidential election. The 17-year prison term for organizer Joseph Biggs and 15-year sentence for leader Zachary Rehl were the second and third longest sentences handed down yet in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. They wer
The disgraced lawyer and convicted murderer provided audio for an upcoming documentary, officials say.
US District Judge Timothy Kelly, the judge who would have sentenced the men, was sick, The US Marshals Service told Insider.
A 24-year-old Nanaimo, B.C., woman who was the subject of an RCMP public alert has been found and is safe, according to police.The man she was believed to be with when she went missing, Garret Sahm, 28, is still at large and wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, including sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm and forcible confinement.Police say Sahm is "extremely violent." He is described as:WhiteFive feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 135 poundsWith receding brown hair and hazel eyes.An
The stabbing took place at an apartment complex in Houston as the man physically assaulted the girl's mother, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
OTTAWA — The leaders of the "Freedom Convoy" are preparing to answer to criminal charges next week for their part in the massive demonstration that gridlocked Ottawa last year — but the stakes go beyond the actions of two protest organizers. Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were among the most prominent organizers of the protest movement that rolled into Ottawa early in 2022, and they're scheduled to be the first members of the organizing committee to stand trial on Sept. 5. But that is not where th
Radio-Canada has learned that the key witness in the May killing of a Quebec man in Mexico was also found murdered — one week after he gave a deposition to Mexican authorities. Victor Masson, 27, was shot dead in the Mexican beach town of Puerto Escondido on the Pacific coast on May 15. Prosecutors said the Saguenay, Que., man's body was found in his car in a neighbourhood where few tourists stay.One week later, a Mexican eyewitness, Sergio Ruiz Luengas, gave a statement to investigators, obtain
Breanna Gayle Devall Runions, 25, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in the death of Evangaline Gunter in Tennessee.
A British Columbia woman assaulted by a Kelowna Mountie during a wellness check more than three years ago says she's disappointed the officer received a conditional discharge and probation this week, calling the sentencing "a slap on the wrist." Mona Wang was a nursing student at the University of B.C.'s Okanagan campus in January 2020, when Const. Lacy Browning dragged her from her apartment after Wang's boyfriend asked police to check on her well-being. Surveillance video disclosed as part of
BANGKOK (AP) — At least 11 people are suspected to be involved with a loan scam that allegedly drove a man to kill his wife and two young boys before trying to take his own life in their family home, Thai police said Wednesday. Sanit Dokmai has been charged with premeditated murder after police found the bodies of his wife and two sons, who were 9 and 13, with slash wounds Monday inside a house in Samut Prakan province, Bangkok’s eastern suburb, said local police chief Rangsan Kamsook. Rangsan s
A ruling that Donald Trump has immunity in a civil case is not the same as him having "absolute immunity" from prosecution.
The FBI has arrested the man believed to have first entered the tunnel into the U.S. Capitol during the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021.
BURLINGTON, ONT. — Police west of Toronto are warning drivers to keep their windows closed as they pass the scene where five million bees fell off a truck. Halton Regional Police say the crates of bees fell onto Guelph Line north of Dundas Street in Burlington, Ont. They thanked the beekeepers who arrived at the scene Wednesday morning to help with the cleanup. Police told passing drivers to keep their windows closed and pedestrians to avoid the area until the scene was clear. The force says the
RCMP in Digby, N.S., are looking for suspects in an alleged theft and assault of a lobster harvester from the Sipekne'katik First Nation earlier this month in St. Mary's Bay.The Mounties say four people stole a crate full of lobster worth $400 from a boat at the Weymouth North wharf near Digby on Aug. 2.When confronted by the owner, a Sipekne'katik woman, they dumped the lobster into the water and allegedly threw the empty crate at the owner hitting her on the arm.The victim was uninjured.The de
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge ruled Thursday that the 84-year-old white homeowner who shot a Black teenager after he mistakenly went to the man’s house must stand trial. Clay County Judge Louis Angles issued the ruling after hearing from several witnesses at a preliminary hearing, including Ralph Yarl, the teenager who was shot by Andrew Lester on April 13 when Yarl went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers. Lester, a retired aircraft mechanic, is charged with first-degr
OLIVER, B.C. — RCMP in British Columbia's southern Interior say a man has been found dead after he failed to return home from a planned hike north of Oliver. The Mounties say the local detachment received a report of a missing person on Monday and determined the man had gone paddle boarding the night before on Vaseux Lake, where his board was found "well up on shore." They say the man had communicated with his family from the top of McIntyre Bluff, sending pictures and offering no indication tha
Brett Alan Rotella, 34, is accused of forcefully entering the walkway and assaulting law enforcement who shot rubber bullets at his feet.
No discoveries have yet been made at a rural property near Bragg Creek, Alta., about 30 kilometres west of Calgary, that police say is connected to a historic missing persons case.Calgary police said they began searching the area located along Highway 762 south of the Alberta hamlet "a few days ago" after receiving a tip that there may be human remains related to a decades-old case in that area."This is a situation where we have information that's come to us that we believe is reliable," said St
RCMP in Yukon are looking for any witnesses to an attempted abduction of a woman in Watson Lake on Friday night.In a news release, police say they were contacted about the incident that happened at Andrea's Hotel on Friday between 10 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. The release says a man tried to shove a woman into a tractor trailer."We had an incident where a woman was coming out of an establishment," Yukon RCMP Staff Sgt. Kent Langley told CBC News."She was apparently grabbed by somebody associated with a