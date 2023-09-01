Man connected to Anaiah Walker investigation found guilty at trial

Reuters

The US should enforce minimum global standards for the use of AI, and companies should at a minimum agree to abide by the same pledge made by leading AI firms to the White House, Suleyman said. In July, AI companies including OpenAI, Alphabet and Meta Platforms made voluntary commitments to the White House to implement measures such as watermarking AI-generated content to help make the technology safer. "The US should mandate that any consumer of Nvidia chips signs up to at least the voluntary commitments — and more likely, more than that," Suleyman said.