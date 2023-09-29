Man Charged With Terrorism After Crashing Into New Jersey Police Station

A man is facing multiple charges after deliberately crashing his car first into a private residence and then into a police station in Independence Township, New Jersey, on Wednesday, September 20, police say.

Independence Township Police said in a press release that the driver, John Hargreaves of Belvidere, New Jersey, had “deliberately crashed his gold Toyota SUV into the garage door of a private residence in an attempt to scare or harass the homeowner, whom the defendant knew,” before driving to their police station and crashing through the walls.

This security footage shows the moment the vehicle struck the station and came to a rest inside the squad room. Hargreaves stepped out of the vehicle and appeared to celebrate as police officers rushed to detain him. The song Welcome to the Jungle by Guns N’ Roses was playing loudly from his vehicle at the time of the incident, police said.

Hargreaves was facing charges of burglary; criminal mischief; possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes; aggravated assault; harassment; and terrorism, police said. Credit: Independence Twp. Police via Storyful