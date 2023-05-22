Man charged with taking child in Palm Beach Gardens
Man charged with taking child in Palm Beach Gardens
Man charged with taking child in Palm Beach Gardens
A Canadian woman keyed more than 400 vehicles, causing $500,000 in damage, over the span of four months at dealerships in Port Coquitlam, Canada.
The three-story villa boasts an elevator, wine cellar, underground garage, billiard room, and eight toilets, but is now abandoned, per The Insider.
A mother drowned one of her daughters in their South Carolina home and was trying to kill another child when the oldest daughter was awakened by screams and managed to save her sister, a sheriff said. Jamie Bradley Brun, 37, was charged with murder and attempted murder after the attack early Friday in their home on St. Helena Island, Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner said at a news conference. Brun has talked to investigators and Tanner called it a horrific crime but told reporters he wouldn't say why Brun wanted to kill her children.
People with long guns were seen getting out of a grey van and shooting at the participants at a gas station
Gina Bisignano became famous for participating in the Capitol riot clad in a Louis Vuitton sweater and Chanel boots, but her insurrection story reveals a deeper truth
The FBI is investigating the shooting death of tribal member Raymond Mattia by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Arizona.
Mexican prosecutors announced Saturday night that they are withdrawing a case against a woman who was sentenced to six years in prison for killing a man as he raped and attacked her. In a ruling last week that touched off a public outcry, a court in Mexico State said that while it agreed 23-year-old Roxana Ruiz was raped in 2021, it found her guilty of homicide with “excessive use of legitimate defense.” It also ordered Ruiz to pay more than $16,000 in reparations to the family of her attacker.
Emergency first responders were sent to assist but the man helping the ducklings died at the scene
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after two people were killed early Monday morning in Pembroke, Ont. Officers were called to an apartment building on Mackay Street just before 3 a.m. on Monday, where they found two people who'd been critically injured. Both were taken to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The other person was still in hospital Monday afternoon with life-threatening injuries. Shortly afterwards, police found a third person not far from the initial scene who w
Madeline Pantoja, aged 20, was reported missing on 11 May
The 38-year-old educator was named her high school’s Teacher of the Year in 2017.
‘I just want to see the big picture of it, exactly what she went through, where she was at,’ father of survivor says
Police have identified the man killed Friday in a shooting in the town of Renfrew, Ont. Jonathan Logan, 41, of Renfrew County, was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a home on Vimy Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect fled before police could get to the scene, and as of Monday afternoon was still not in custody, OPP said. OPP say they still believe the shooting was targete
The grenade detonated after someone pulled the pin, said an initial police statement. The man's two teenagers sustained shrapnel wounds.
PEMBROKE, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a suspected double homicide in Pembroke early this morning that left a third person with life-threatening injuries. Police say officers were called to a home on Mackay Street shortly before 3 a.m., where they found two people with life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the other remains as of this afternoon. Officers found a third person dead near the scene shortly afterward. Police be
A woman has died and a man is in custody following an incident in the city's downtown core Sunday morning, Toronto police say. Duty Inspector Abdel-Malik said police received a call for "an unknown trouble" in a unit located in the complex near Harbord Street and Ossington Avenue shortly before noon. He said police entered the unit and found a male and a female. "The female was pronounced dead and the male was placed under arrest," Abdel-Malik said. "There is no risk to public safety and no othe
Oregon police said the truck left road and hit the van that was occupied by 11 people. Seven were killed in a crash labeled one of the state's deadliest.
Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are to carry out new searches of a reservoir, Sky News understands. British police will also be present during the search, according to Portuguese media reports. The investigation of the site reportedly comes at the request of German police, who announced in June 2020 that they believed Madeleine was dead and that suspect Christian B was likely responsible.
The Pennsylvania property owner also offered reduced rent to those who engaged in sexual acts, authorities said.
Moment sexual predator flees after attacking woman with noose in broad daylightWest Yorkshire Police