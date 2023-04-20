Man charged in shooting of Ralph Yarl appears in court
84-year-old Andrew Lester, the white man charged with the alleged unprovoked shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, who is black, went before a judge in Kansas City, Missouri.
GoFundMe and TwitterThe father of Kaylin Gillis, the 20-year-old New York woman authorities say was shot dead when her SUV pulled into the wrong driveway this weekend, eviscerated his daughter’s accused killer at a press conference Wednesday, saying he hopes the suspect “dies in jail.”The fiery words from Andrew Gillis came just minutes after a judge in Upstate New York ordered 65-year-old Kevin Monahan to be held without bail against his lawyers’ pleas. Prosecutors said additional charges again
A 25-year-old man was arrested after two Texas cheerleaders were shot in a parking lot when one of the victims mistakenly tried to enter the wrong car
The confrontation led to a “shootout” in which more than 30 shots were fired between neighbors, police told a news outlet.
In the filing, Holmes' attorneys ask the court to either "reverse the conviction" or reduce her 11-year prison sentence.
Family remembers Kaylin Gillis as "beautiful soul and ray of light" who will be deeply missed.
Joseph Cress-USA TODAY SportsThe fake GOP electors in Georgia that former President Donald Trump recruited as part of his failed attempt to stay in power are starting to point fingers at each other, court documents revealed on Tuesday.Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the Atlanta-area prosecutor who’s investigating Trump’s effort to upend American democracy there, laid out the details in a legal memo to a state judge—one that hints at criminal indictments to come.According to the memo
Colby Ryan — Lori Vallow's only surviving child — took the stand Tuesday in her Boise, Idaho, murder trial.
The shooting reportedly happened at a baby shower, an Atlanta outlet reported.
Two Iowa teenagers admitted helping ambush and kill their high school Spanish teacher who was beaten to death in a park with a baseball bat. Prosecutors said Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale carried out the 2021 attack on Nohema Graber because of a bad grade she had given Miller. Evidence shows both Miller and Goodale struck the 66-year-old teacher while she was taking her regular after-school walk, prosecutors say.
‘I didn’t want to be with anybody else, and I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her,’ Blake Walsh says
Lori Vallow is on trial for the alleged murder of two of her children. Chad Daybell has also been accused and will face trial separately.
Warning: This story contains graphic details. Shukri Hashi remembers being speechless when a Crown attorney told her over the phone last week that the manslaughter charge against the woman accused of killing her younger sister was being stayed. "I feel like I just really blacked out," said Hashi. "We were just stunned and didn't have any words to say." Hodan Hashi, 23, died after a bloody fight with another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub in November. Video of the incident was widely shared onlin
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Tennessee man and his mother were convicted on Tuesday of charges that they stormed the Capitol, where they brought plastic zip-tie handcuffs into the Senate gallery as a mob attacked the building, court records show. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth convicted Eric Munchel and his mother, Lisa Eisenhart, on all 10 counts in their indictment, including a charge that they conspired to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory on Jan. 6, 20
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' new oversight board has discovered another "11th hour agreement" that allows Walt Disney Co to set its own utility rates at its Orlando theme parks, the board's chairman said on Wednesday. A Disney subsidiary, which provides utility services to the central Florida district that includes the Walt Disney World Resort, negotiated an agreement in February to extend its contract through 2032, Chairman Martin Garcia said at a public meeting. Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
OTTAWA — Once upon a time, Chrystia Freeland attempted to relate to Canadians' cost-of-living concerns with a personal anecdote — and it didn't produce a fairy-tale ending. "I personally, as a mother and wife, look carefully at my credit card bill once a month, and last Sunday I said to the kids, 'You're older now. You don't watch Disney anymore. Let's cut that Disney Plus subscription,'" Freeland told Global News in an interview that aired on Nov. 6. She went on to say: "I believe that I need t
A 17-year-old male is now the fifth person charged with attempted murder after a vicious attack on a student at Prince of Wales Collegiate in St. John's last month. The youth — who cannot be named — was arrested on Tuesday. He's accused of being a party to the attack, but not the primary attacker. On top of the attempted murder charge, he's been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and breaching the conditions of an existing youth sentence. The teen appeared by phone from a you
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem made an eye-popping claim about guns this weekend.
As the killer of her boyfriend was about to be sentenced to 55 years in prison Wednesday, Shannon Spies said the plea deal provided no solace. It couldn't bring back Nicholas Eisele, or erase the trauma of being a kidnapping victim. On March 24, 2020, Peter Manfredonia shot Eisele to death in Spies’ apartment in Derby, Connecticut.
A 38-year-old Mississauga man has been arrested in connection with an alleged online romance scam that cost a victim more than $60,000. In a news release Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said the suspect met the victim through an online dating site in January 2021 and communicated with them frequently through text and phone calls. The suspect told the victim he was a contractor in South Africa and needed money that he would pay back, police said. The victim sent the money through wire transfers to
“This was a very very tragic incident,” police said.