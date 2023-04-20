Man charged in shooting of Ralph Yarl appears in court

CBC

Warning: This story contains graphic details. Shukri Hashi remembers being speechless when a Crown attorney told her over the phone last week that the manslaughter charge against the woman accused of killing her younger sister was being stayed. "I feel like I just really blacked out," said Hashi. "We were just stunned and didn't have any words to say." Hodan Hashi, 23, died after a bloody fight with another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub in November. Video of the incident was widely shared onlin