Man charged with raping, murdering Moore teenager will head to trial

A Woodstock-area RCMP officer has been found guilty of four of five charges against him. Const. Osama Ibrahim, 29, was found guilty of assault, choking during an assault, carrying, using or threatening to use a weapon during an assault and breach of trust.He was found not guilty of sexual assault. The incidents occurred in late 2021 and early 2022 in Saint John, when Ibrahim was 27 and the victim, whose name is protected by a publication order, was 16. With so much conflicting testimony about th