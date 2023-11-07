Man charged in Pontiac teen's murder
A 32-year-old man was charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl in Pontiac.
A 32-year-old man was charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl in Pontiac.
A 16-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Syracuse officials said
Daily Beast/Broome County Sheriff’s Office via ReutersThe mother of a Cornell University accused of threatening antisemitic violence on campus says her son now “has no future.” Patrick Dai, 21, was arrested last Tuesday after allegedly posting a series of menacing messages online including threats to “shoot up” a university dining hall that largely caters for Jewish students. In an interview with the Democrat and Chronicle, Dai’s mother, Bing Liu, did not deny the seriousness of her son’s allege
Herbert Swilley cooperated with police before quickly retaining a lawyer and asking for immunity, say police
An Ohio auto worker's solution even had the 911 operator on call laughing after a suspected car thief found himself suspended 20 feet in the air.
"It appears the adult collapsed from his wounds and fell on the child," Chief Rich St. John at a press conference
Peter Nygard must be acquitted of all charges at his sexual assault trial because the prosecution's case against the one-time Canadian fashion mogul is based on evidence that's untrustworthy and defies "common sense," his defence lawyer argued in court on Tuesday.In his closing submission, Brian Greenspan told the jury that they need to carefully consider the totality of the evidence presented by the Crown and reflect on the "fatal flaws and lack of testimonial trustworthiness" of the five compl
The MSNBC host said Trump’s “out-of-control” ramblings might not help his case, but they serve a purpose.
HONOLULU (AP) — A man accused of physically assaulting a woman at a U.S. research station in Antarctica was then sent to a remote icefield where he was tasked with protecting the safety of a professor and three young graduate students, and he remained there for a full week after a warrant for his arrest was issued, documents obtained by The Associated Press show. Stephen Tyler Bieneman has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault over the incident last November at McMurdo Station, which his law
WINNIPEG — A man accused of killing four women, two of whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg-area landfill, maintained his innocence on the first day of a pretrial hearing. Jeremy Skibicki appeared in court Monday and pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of First Nations women Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman who Indigenous leaders have named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe or Buffalo Woman. Family members and supporters, many wearing shi
A Calgary man with a long criminal history for violent offences has admitted to fatally shooting his mother with a shotgun. Levi Romeo Mitchell, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Tuesday, one week before his trial was set to begin.When he killed his mother, Mitchell was on bail for 12 criminal offences including weapons charges. He admitted that on Oct. 30, 2021, during an argument with his mother, Deborah Ann Mitchell, he shot her twice with a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun. At the time
Environmental health worker Ashley Dale was shot with a Skorpion machine gun last August.
Peel police say they have dismantled a "very well-known" Brampton street gang alleged to be behind violent carjackings and pharmacy robberies in the region.At a news conference Tuesday, Peel police Det.-Const. Tara Farrow said 20 people were arrested — 12 youth and eight adults — and 103 charges laid over the course of an investigation dubbed Project Sterling. The charges include robbery with a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, assault and attempted murder, Farrow said.Police also s
Kamron Kearney, 26, got angry after his roommate urinated on herself, according to multiple reports
A Jewish man has died after suffering a head injury during a confrontation between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters in California, police and a Jewish organisation said.
An elderly poppy seller said he was “punched and kicked” as pro-Palestine protesters staged a sit-in at Edinburgh Waverley train station at the weekend.
BOIS-DES-FILION, Que. — A 19-year-old man has been charged with criminal negligence in the death of a young child Monday night in a Montreal suburb. Yacine Mehennaoui appeared by video at the courthouse in Laval, Que., on Tuesday afternoon. According to his charge sheet, he faces three counts: criminal negligence causing the death of the child; possession of a prohibited, loaded firearm without authorization or a valid permit; and obstruction of justice. The obstruction charge is related to him
The other two dogs then ran away, Utah police said.
Chad Henderson, who stabbed father-of-one Nathan Burton four times with a hunting knife, refused to attend his sentencing at Birmingham Crown Court.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A scuba dive boat captain was convicted Monday of criminal negligence in the deaths of 34 people killed in a fire aboard the vessel in 2019, the deadliest maritime disaster in recent U.S. history. Jerry Boylan, 69, was found guilty of one count of misconduct or neglect of ship officer, a pre-Civil War statute colloquially known as seaman’s manslaughter that was designed to hold steamboat captains and crew responsible for maritime disasters. Boylan was the only person to face c
Ottawa police say they've charged a man after a religious leader received a threatening phone call and was harassed. The incident was reported Friday, and police said in a news release the suspect was arrested over the weekend after an investigation.A 29-year-old man was charged with various hate-motivated offences, according to police. He was not identified by name, and the specific charges were not listed.He was scheduled to appear in court Monday. Police did not provide further details about