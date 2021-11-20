Man charged for murder of woman during SWAT raid found not guilty
An Indian River County man on trial in connection with a deadly 2017 SWAT raid in Gifford was found not guilty of five of the six charges Friday.
Djokovic has so far declined to say whether or not he's vaccinated.
Starting January 15, any unvaccinated professional or amateur athletes will no longer be able to enter Canada, said minister of public safety Marco Mendicino.
Fred VanVleet has played with a control on offence that has made him the steadiest member on the Raptors so far. Pascal Siakam, who is still in the midst of finding his game, could benefit from observing parts of VanVleet's game.
The White House called for "independent, verifiable proof" and the UN urged an investigation with "full transparency."
Collin Sexton banged knees with teammate Jarrett Allen earlier this month, and has been out ever since.
Bubba Wallace, Ja Morant, Robert Griffin III and Elizabeth Williams were among the first to speak out about the verdict.
The league Curry began to dominate relative to the one he conquered compared to now feels like three different NBAs — and he’s been a constant.
The NFL is investigating after a report alleged that Antonio Brown bought and used a fake COVID-19 vaccine card before training camp earlier this fall.
The Utah Jazz have a clear understanding of what they want to do on both ends of the court while the Toronto Raptors are still searching for consistency as they battle injuries. How long it takes to find themselves could decide their season.
The Blue Jays have three key areas to address if they want to make it back into the postseason. Here are some free-agent names that can help them get there.
Dallas Stars rookie and Minnesota native Riley Tufte had the red carpet ripped from underneath him right before his team's game against the Wild.
Two weeks after his electrifying 1-on-4 goal put the New York Rangers in a coffin, Connor McDavid absolutely barbecued the poor Winnipeg Jets (RIP).
No. 1: Money.
Berríos praised Toronto and the Blue Jays organization when he spoke to media for the first time since signing his seven-year extension.
The two hottest teams in hockey — the Maple Leafs and Ducks — push the Panthers, Capitals and Hurricanes for subjective supremacy.
DENVER (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 12 of his 36 points in a pivotal stretch of the fourth quarter, DeMar DeRozan hit eight straight late free throws and the Chicago Bulls won in Denver for the first time since 2006, beating a Nuggets team 114-108 on Friday night that was without reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. DeRozan finished 26 points, including a 12-for-12 performance at the line. LaVine and DeRozan were sizzling late in helping the Bulls end a 13-game skid in the Mile High City. The last time they
NEW YORK (AP) — The shots were not falling for James Harden on Friday, except when he was at the free throw line. He was nearly perfect there, going 19 for 20 as he scored 36 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 115-113 victory over the Orlando Magic. Harden added 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Nets, who played without Kevin Durant because of a right shoulder sprain. He was only 7 for 25 from the field, including 3 of 13 from 3-point range. “I probably had to do a little bit more as far
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists to help the Milwaukee Bucks withstand Oklahoma City’s comeback attempt and beat the Thunder 96-89 on Friday night. Milwaukee never trailed but nearly allowed Oklahoma City to come all the way back from a 20-point deficit. “We kind of ran into mud,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “It looked like we were in mud. We couldn’t make enough shots, couldn’t make enough plays.” Oklahoma City cut Milwaukee’s lead to 84
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 37 points and the Boston Celtics beat Los Angeles 130-108 on Friday night to spoil LeBron James’ return to the Lakers’ lineup. Marcus Smart had 22 points, and Dennis Schroder 21 to help Boston climb back to .500 at 8-9. Al Horford added 18 points, and Tatum had 11 rebounds. Anthony Davis led Los Angeles with 31 points, and James had 23 in 32 minutes. They each had six rebounds and two assists. James missed eight games with an abdominal strain, and the Lakers wen
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 13 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 94-81 on Friday night. After challenging the Pelicans to “grow up” after they'd blown double-digit leads at Washington and Miami earlier this week, Josh Hart had 19 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Brandon Ingram had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Kira Lewis Jr. added 16 points to help New Orleans win for just the third time in