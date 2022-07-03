Man charged with murder and assault after attacking neighbors

Reuters

Russia has detained a second scientist in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk on suspicion of state treason in the space of a few days, the TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a source close to the investigation. Anatoly Maslov, a chief scientist at an institute of theoretical and applied mechanics in Novosibirsk, a city around 2,800 km (1,750 miles) east of Moscow, was detained and transferred to a prison in the Russian capital in an investigation by the FSB intelligence agency, TASS reported. "Maslov is suspected of providing data that is a state secret," TASS quoted the source as saying, clarifying that the data was related to hypersonics.