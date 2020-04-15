Man Charged After Jumping on Police Car and Shattering Windshield

A 25-year-old man is facing charges in Ferguson Township, Pennsylvania, after police said he “tried to use one of our police cars as a trampoline.”

Dashcam footage of the April 7 incident has been released by the Ferguson Township Police. It shows the man running towards a patrol car, jumping on it, and smashing through the windshield.

Local news reported that the incident occurred when an officer responded to reports of a man acting suspiciously, chasing people and cars in a parking lot.

Police said that the man was “drug-impaired”. Credit: Ferguson Township Police via Storyful