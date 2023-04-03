Man charged with first-degree assault after Nashua stabbing, police say
A man has been charged after another man was stabbed Sunday night in Nashua.
After an assault left teenager Kelsey Moore with a broken neck and loss of vision in one eye, he and his family are suing the other kids involved.
Apple condemned use of AirTag for violence
A 34-year-old Brampton, Ont., man is facing charges of sexual assault and criminal harassment after female paramedics in Peel Region were sexually assaulted and harassed, Peel police said Saturday. Police said in a news release that between April 2022 and February 2023 the accused had "increased fixation" with female first responders, "committing a series of acts or gestures, including unwanted physical touching and offensive sexual comments to the victims while paramedics were providing medical
As ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow finally faces trial for the murders of her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Rachel Sharp delves into the deeply disturbing tale of suspected murders, unexplained deaths and apocalyptic cult beliefs about killing zombies which surrounds her and her doomsday author husband Chad Daybell
The killer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has had a £250,000 bounty placed on his head by gangland criminals to silence him in prison, it has been reported. Thomas Cashman, who will be sentenced for killing the nine-year-old girl in Liverpool on Monday, has been made the target of a hit over fears he could cooperate with police following his murder conviction, according to The Sun. The newspaper reported Cashman, 34, could be willing to hand over information on unsolved murders in exchange for better co
A 21-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after police found the body of his 2-year-old son in the mouth of an alligator days after the child's mother was stabbed to death in St. Petersburg, Florida. The child, Taylen Mosley, was reported missing when authorities found his mother, Pashun Jeffery, 20, stabbed to death in her apartment on Thursday, Yolanda Fernandez, a police spokesperson, said in a press release. St. Petersburg authorities' investigation led them on Friday to Dell Holmes Park and Lake Maggiore, which lies adjacent to the park.
Houston police say the woman, Keshondra Howard Turner, 53, is not expected to be charged as she fired her weapon in self-defense, report says.
An attorney for Michael Cohen, who is expected to be a "principal witness" in the Manhattan investigation, said there is a "solid case" against Trump.
Alberta RCMP say a woman was found dead near Okotoks, Alta., this week, and the death is being treated as a homicide. In a media release sent Saturday, RCMP that at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday, Turner Valley and Okotoks RCMP responded to a report of found human remains near Hwy 552 and 128 Street East near Okotoks, Alta. Police have identified those remains as 37-year-old Tara Miller, also known as Tara Mbugua, a Calgary resident. RCMP say the serious crimes unit and Calgary Police Service hav
Two women in Iran who went into a store while not fully covering their hair had yoghurt thrown over them by a man, in an incident captured on video. CCTV footage showing the "yoghurt attack", believed to have taken place in the city of Shandiz in northeast Iran, has been spreading on social media. Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi insisted that the hijab is the law in the country, in response to the widely shared clip.
A couple who have been on the run for two years have been arrested on suspicion of torturing a seven-year-old to death and sexually abusing and trafficking their other children. Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, 34, and his girlfriend, Araceli Medina, 38 were in the top 15 of the US Marshals' Service Most Wanted list. The pair were arrested in Mexico and have been charged with murder and multiple child sex abuse charges.
Hush payments were first revealed in 2018, half a decade before Manhattan prosecutors acted
Political correctness must no longer prevent the police from using the ethnicity of suspects to identify grooming gangs, Rishi Sunak will say on Monday.
Warning: This story describes details of violence and contains links to footage showing violence. Vancouver police say they are investigating two violent confrontations at a rally in the city marking International Transgender Day of Visibility. Investigators have released images of two people, as well as video from Grandview Park that shows the two people involved in incidents where others were shouted at, grabbed, and thrown to the ground. VPD says the video and images it posted online come fro
Police have issued an appeal to find a man they believe was driving a car involved in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child. The collision between a BMW and a Toyota happened in Cooks Lane, Solihull last year, West Midlands Police said. The force arrested an 18-year-old passenger from the BMW on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle at the time, but he was released on bail.
Homicide investigators were called after one man was killed and another person seriously injured after a shooting in Chilliwack, B.C. on Saturday night. Police say they were called to the 44000-block of Watson Road, which is in the Sardis area of Chilliwack — a city about an hour east of Vancouver in the Fraser Valley — around 6:50 p.m. PT Saturday. The shooting was at a graveyard in that area. They found one man who was fatally shot, with another person suffering serious injuries who was taken
’Sara willingly left the Circle K’ in a black pickup truck, sheriff’s office says
After many delays, the bizarre murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, an Idaho mom accused of killing her two kids in 2020, finally begins.
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing on a bus at Fraser Highway and 148 Street in Surrey, B.C., on Saturday morning. Police say the violent incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. PT Saturday on a TransLink bus, which is run by the Coast Mountain Bus Company. According to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, there was an "altercation" between two men on board the bus. "During that altercation, one of the men allegedly took out a knife and a slashed the other male's thro
A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student filed a lawsuit Monday seeking $40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun and was in a “violent mood.” Abby Zwerner, a 25-year-old teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the hand and chest on Jan. 6 as she sat at a reading table in her classroom. The lawsuit names the Newport News School Board and several school district officials, including former Superintendent George Parker III, as defendants.