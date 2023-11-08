Man charged for drug overdose that killed 48-year-old in Akron over the summer

CBC

The similarities of the independent testimony of five women who all say they were sexually assaulted by Peter Nygard "defy coincidence," which is why the one-time Canadian fashion mogul must be found guilty, the Crown argued on Tuesday.The closing submission by Crown attorney Ana Serban after nearly six weeks of testimony came hours after Nygard's lawyer Brian Greenspan had told the jury the opposite — that his client should be acquitted because the prosecution's case was based on evidence that'