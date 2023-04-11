Man charged with attempted first-degree murder in Browns Summit shooting

CBC

WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A 59-year-old Alberta man has been charged with multiple offences in relation to incidents where he allegedly targeted women who worked in the sex trade in Calgary. Between December 2021 and March 2023, police said at least three women were approached by a man on 19 Avenue S.E. in Forest Lawn, where the women were allegedly drugged, taken to a rural property ea