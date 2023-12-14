Man charged with attempted criminal homicide
A man has been jailed for raping a woman in a "brazen attack" on the London Underground in front of other passengers during a busy morning service. Ryan Johnston, 37, was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Friday to nine years in prison, with a further five on licence, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said. Johnston chased two women to their home after they noticed him masturbating while looking through the window outside a house near Bounds Green Underground station at around 5am on 23 February 2020, the British Transport Police (BTP) said.
Jon Venables was 10 years old when he and Robert Thompson tortured and murdered the toddler in Bootle, Merseyside, in 1993.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear an appeal that could upend hundreds of charges stemming from the Capitol riot, including against former President Donald Trump. The justices will review an appellate ruling that revived a charge against three defendants accused of obstruction of an official proceeding. The charge refers to the disruption of Congress' certification of Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory over Trump. That's among four counts brought again
A message presented in court by prosecutors shows one of the men allegedly acknowledged he was "committing felonies"
A New Jersey man was sentenced to eight years in prison after being caught on camera “harassing and using racial slurs against several of his neighbors,” according to a press release from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
A federal judge has ordered Michael Cohen’s former attorney to explain where he came up with the court cases cited in Cohen’s request for early termination of supervised release, saying as far as the judge can tell “none of these cases exist.”
The 12-year-old boy shot the man in the head then ran from the scene, police said.
His family said the 12-year-old boy was watching him.
Yonatan Daniel Aguilar, 11, weighed 34 pounds at the time of his 2016 death
A pair of 12-year-old girls accused in a brutal assault at an LRT station that hospitalized a 55-year-old woman were receiving intervention services from the province at the time, court records show. The case had a brief hearing in Edmonton's Court of Justice on Wednesday. Only one of the girls has a lawyer on record so far. Neither child was present at the hearing, and the case will next be back in court on Jan. 8. The girls can't be named because the Youth Criminal Justice Act protects the ide
“Brissa by all accounts had an incredibly bright future, including aspirations to become a sonographer.”
MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities have confiscated 11 tons of cocaine and arrested 20 people in two different operations against the smuggling of the illegal drugs inside shipping containers, Spain’s National Police said Tuesday. Police said that 7,500 kilograms of cocaine seized by agents in the northwestern city of Vigo were hidden between pieces of frozen tuna. Investigators said that a criminal organization was using a frozen seafood company as a front to bring the drugs from South America t
The Florida woman charged with murder and other offenses in the 2014 fatal shooting of her former son-in-law pleaded not guilty Monday to the alleged murder-for-hire plot.
The father of a three-year-old boy found dead by police at the beginning of December is calling for answers. Based on the early stages of their investigation, Toronto police said they believe the boy was with a woman, who was not his mother, on the day before he died. “That boy was perfect, he didn’t bother nobody,” Yverson Belotte, the father of Yverson Junior Quintanni Belotte, told Global’s Catherine McDonald on Tuesday.
A Calgary man who became angry, disruptive and got "too close" to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a private Stampede breakfast pleaded guilty to trespassing Wednesday.Kent Manning, 63, was handed a $750 fine for his behaviour at the 2022 event. He was described by his lawyer as being "very involved in politics."Because Manning is unemployed, defence lawyer Alain Hepner asked for seven months for his client to pay the fine. Manning has a "lengthy" criminal history, according to Alberta Justice,
The Israeli army said on Tuesday that it had recovered during an operation in Gaza the bodies of two hostages taken by Hamas in its October 7 attack.
A Florida school board voted on Tuesday to recommend the resignation of one of its members because she is embroiled in the fallout of a sexual assault investigation into her husband, the Republican Party state chairman. The Sarasota County School Board cannot directly remove Bridget Ziegler from the panel but voted 4-1 Tuesday for a resolution requesting that she step down. The resolution was authored by board Chair Karen Rose, who said in an email that she is “shocked and deeply saddened” by the rape allegations involving Ziegler's husband, Christian Ziegler, and the couple's admissions about having a three-way sexual encounter previously with the accuser.
A high profile and popular former politician in northwest New Brunswick went on trial Wednesday on charges of resisting and obstructing police during an episode stemming from a family dispute over a dementia patient's money.Bernard Valcourt, a former MP and cabinet minister in the governments of prime ministers Brian Mulroney, Kim Campbell and Stephen Harper, listened intently in an Edmundston court as staff from a local nursing home testified about the alleged incident."I said, 'Bernard, what a
The case has been closely watched because more than 200 people tied to Jan. 6, including Trump, have been charged with violating the law at issue.
A group of protesters who staged a rally in support of Palestinians last weekend released video Tuesday of a violent arrest that appears to show an officer kneeling on a man's neck. But Toronto police say the tactic — something the former chief said cops are not trained to do — wasn't used. The Toronto chapter of the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), which helped organize the Sunday rally in downtown Toronto, said in a statement that an "attendee was brutalized and arrested" at the event.A previ