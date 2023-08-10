Man charged after 4-year-old brother finds gun, shoots himself

Storyful

A Florida deputy saw the funny side when a crafty K-9 snuck in a dip in a church’s baptistry pool during a burglary call in Panama City Beach on August 4.Bodycam footage released by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies confronting a suspect, named as Derek Porter, outside the Emerald Beach Church of Christ.Deputies were called to the church after a staffer fled for safety when a cinder block was used to break a window for a forced entry, the sheriff’s office said.Around $8,000 worth in damage was caused, the sheriff’s office said.“Porter stated he could not remember what happened during various moments inside the church. He did remember however baptizing himself in the church’s baptistry pool,” the sheriff’s office said.The pool proved attractive to the responding K-9 too, with bodycam footage showing the dog diving in, much to the deputy’s amusement.The sheriff’s office said Porter was out on bond for a burglary in Georgia. He was facing multiple charges, including burglary and possession of drugs. Credit: Bay County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful