Man barricaded self with child inside Sac Co apartment that was set on fire, officials say
A man and a child were hospitalized after the man barricaded them inside a Sacramento County apartment and set it on fire Friday morning, officials said. Officials said the incident started with deputies responding to a 911 call where the caller initially hung up. When deputies arrived at the apartment, located on the north side of Madison Avenue, they quickly learned that the boyfriend of a woman living in the apartment had a supervised visit with his 1-year-old child, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.