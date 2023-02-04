Man arrested after woman shot to death outside Butchertown food plant where she worked
A former Brampton fire captain has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of his wife in the Blue Mountains. James Schwalm, 38, of Collingwood, was arrested on Thursday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. The body of his wife, Ashley Schwalm, 40, also of Collingwood, was found inside an SUV after the vehicle crashed on Jan. 26. Bill Dickson, manager of media relations for the OPP, confirmed on Friday that the two were married. The OPP said in a news release
Joe Frasure, 28, was fatally shot by officers in the city of Wyoming on 30 January
Demetrius Haley, who is now charged with Nichols' murder, received a written reprimand in November 2021 for failing to report the use of force.
Appearing before a federal judge after pleading guilty to a felony charge in the deadly Capitol riot, former West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans expressed remorse for letting down his family and his community, saying he made a “crucial mistake." Less than a year later, Evans is portraying himself as a victim of a politically motivated prosecution as he runs to serve in the same building he stormed on Jan. 6, 2021. Evans is now calling the Justice Department's Jan. 6 prosecutions a “miscarriage of justice" and describes himself on twitter as a “J6 Patriot."
Jody Simpson, 29, and her partner Anthony Smith tortured the boy as a baby so badly that both his legs had to be amputated.
Court documents obtained by Reuters lay out the allegations from Andrew Tate's alleged victims, saying six women were transformed "into slaves."
Warning: This story contains disturbing details. A former coach at a private Christian school in Saskatoon has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor. Aaron Benneweis, 46, worked at Christian Centre Academy, now known as Legacy Christian Academy. Police did not name Benneweis in their news release about the charges, but CBC News has verified his identity. Police say they received a report in August 2022 that included allegations of sexual assault occurring between 20
Genealogical testing led cold case detectives to the Mississippi Coast.
An Estevan man was taken into custody after an RCMP raid found 13 guns at residences in that city. The searches were done by RCMP's Moose Jaw Crime Reduction Team as part of an ongoing investigation. RCMP seized seven restricted handguns, three semi-automatic firearms and three long-barrelled firearms. RCMP said some of the guns were loaded and scattered throughout the homes. A 26-year-old Estevan man faces 28 charges including possession of a restricted weapon and unsafe storage of a firearm. H
The Manhattan district attorney's office has recently threatened to file new criminal charges against former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Weisselberg, 75, is currently serving jail time at New York's Rikers Island after he pleaded guilty to tax fraud in August. The new charges, the sources said, would involve insurance fraud, a detail first reported by The New York Times.
Police are investigating after two people were shot dead in the Lower Mainland in less than 24 hours, including a teenager near his home. RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., were first called around noon to a townhouse complex on Mulberry Drive, a secluded street a short drive from the Cariboo Road overpass crossing Highway 1. A 17-year-old boy was found dead in a vehicle. A statement on Friday said investigators believe the teenager was shot hours earlier, around 9 a.m. The Integrated Homicide Investigation
The bodies of three Michigan men who went missing after a performance they were heading to in Detroit was canceled are believed to have been found. The bodies were found in Highland Park, city officials said. Montoya Givens, 31, Armani Kelly, 28, and Dante Wicker, 31, were traveling together for a show on Jan. 21 at Lounge 31 when it was canceled, Detroit police said. Then, police and family members say their phone went dead.
A Tennessee police officer who was shot at a public library while responding to a trespassing complaint remained in “extremely critical condition” on Friday, Memphis Police said. The officer was hospitalized Thursday after the shooting at the Poplar-White Station Public Library, a small building on a busy Memphis street surrounded by high-rise office buildings, restaurants and stores. The shooting came amid heighted scrutiny nationally of how much force police use after five officers in the same department were fired last month and charged with murder and other crimes in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols.
A grand jury is now reportedly weighing charges against Donald Trump for the 2016 hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels.
Incident comes amid week of bloodshed in the region that has seen more than 17 people killed
The man charged with raping and killing a Tennessee kindergarten teacher during a pre-dawn run in Memphis last year pleaded not guilty Friday. Cleotha Henderson, who has also used the name Cleotha Abston, was indicted last week on charges that include first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping, The Daily Memphian reported. Police have said Eliza Fletcher, 34, was running on the University of Memphis campus when she was forced into a vehicle after a struggle about 4 a.m. on Sept 2.
Italy Carabinieri handoutROME—A hit man for the notorious Calabrian ’Ndrangheta mafia has been arrested working in a pizzeria in France after nearly 17 years on the run. Edgardo Greco, 63, was taken into custody on Thursday in the French hamlet of Saint-Etienne, where he had risen to fame as an “authentic Italian pizza maker” using the fake name Paolo Dimitrio. The arrest, supported by Interpol, was hailed in Italy as another anti-mafia success after the capture in January of Sicilian Cosa Nostr
A friend of Paul Murdaugh says he is “100 per cent sure” that Alex Murdaugh’s voice was featured in a video recorded just minutes before the brutal double murder.Rogan Gibson, the friend whom Paul was texting around the time of the murders, gave bombshell testimony at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Wednesday afternoon.A video appears to show Alex Murdaugh laughing with his son minutes before Paul's deathPaul Murdaugh
The Massachusetts nurse was allegedly suffering from severe postpartum psychosis after giving birth to her youngest son
Convicted mafia killer Edgardo Greco was arrested in France on Thursday, February 2, after being on the run for 16 years, some of which he spent working as a pizza chef, according to Interpol.Greco, who has been linked to the ‘Ndrangheta organized crime mob, escaped serving a life sentence in Italy for the murders of brothers Stefano and Giuseppe Bartolomeo, police said. He is also accused of the attempted murder of Emiliano Mosciaro, as part of a gang war during the 1990s, according to Interpol.Greco was arrested in Saint-Etienne, where he worked as a pizza chef under an alias, according to local news.Italy’s Minister of Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, praised the police forces behind the arrest for their “continuous work to safeguard the safety of citizens.”According to Interpol, Greco faces a life sentence. Credit: Interpol and the Caribinieri via Storyful