Man Arrested for Trying to Kidnap Student From School
William Blair Jr. arrested for trying to take student from Sonora Elementary School.
Mayor Donna Deegan addresses the racially motivated shooting that left at least four dead, including the shooter at Jacksonville Dollar General store on 'Fox Report.'
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyIt was a tale of two space programs. On Sunday, Russia’s Luna-25 lander malfunctioned as it prepared to touch down on the moon’s south pole the following day—eventually crashing into the lunar surface. If it had landed, it would have been the country’s first return to the moon since 1976, when it was still branded as the Soviet Union. Instead, it ended up being another black eye for a beleaguered space program.Then, a few days later, Indi
While Putin's spokesperson denied that he'd killed Prigozhin, a former Kremlin official told Insider that the rebellion made his death "inevitable."
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is seeking to become the first state to execute a prisoner by making him breathe pure nitrogen. The Alabama attorney general’s office on Friday asked the state Supreme Court to set an execution date for death row inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith, 58. The court filing indicated Alabama plans to put him to death by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method that is authorized in three states but has never been used. Nitrogen hypoxia is caused by forcing the inmate to breathe
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyIt’s been a dizzying week in Fulton County Superior Court.As Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ sprawling racketeering case surrendered to jail and negotiated bonds, at least eight of them also filed what became a flurry of legal motions, arguing for their cases to be delayed, moved, or expedited.But former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani has some advice for all 18 co-defendants: make a
REGINA — Kiké Dueck loves gym class, especially long-distance running. The 10-year-old, who is nonbinary, says everyone at school "is really good about gender," but knows not all parents are accepting. "There's a few people in my school that are in the LGBTQ2S+ community but are afraid to tell their parents," said Dueck, sitting beside their mom, Dennie Fornwald, in their Regina home. "I don't know anybody in my class that has wanted to change their name, except for one. But for pronouns, there
The “sweet girl” headed right toward an officer, authorities in Wisconsin said.
How it went down at Papa Bee’s.
The Georgia racketeering case could prompt some of the 18 people charged with the former president to turn on each other -- and him -- in effort to avoid jail
Human remains found near Marches Point on Newfoundland's West Coast have been identified as those of Tyler Hennessey, according to the RCMP. Hennessey was reported missing on Sept. 30, 2022. (RCMP)The RCMP have identified the human remains found at Marches Point on Newfoundland's west coast as those of Tyler Hennessey, who disappeared almost a year ago.Hennessey, 30, was last seen on Sept. 28, 2022, and was reported missing to police two days later.The car he had been driving, a 2005 Chevrolet C
The family, including Jason Dunham, 46, his wife Melissa, 42, and their children Renee, 15, Amber, 12, and Evan, 9, were found Thursday night.
Three Britons arrested in connection with the third recent case of alleged gang rape involving young tourists on the Spanish island of Mallorca made their initial court appearances on Saturday.
Authorities said the children had to be cut out of their seat belts.
LÉVIS, Que. — The psychological harm suffered by a Quebec elementary teacher after a student brought knives to school and told classmates he planned to kill her was a workplace injury, the province's labour tribunal has ruled. The teacher, identified only as K.R. in the ruling, filed a workplace injury claim in February 2020, saying the incident — which took place three months before — and the boy's continued presence in her class led to an anxiety disorder. The tribunal ruling overturns a May 2
One of Georgia's most outspoken faith leader wants assurances prosecutor Fani Willis won't be punished amid election case as GOP scrutiny intensifies.
Authorities found the woman in the home with “handcuffs locked on her wrists and leg iron shackles on both ankles.”
Police say a woman abandoned her dog at a short-term parking lot at Pittsburgh International Airport and boarded her flight to a Mexican resort.
Thomas Phillips, 34, used the n-word in a series of WhatsApps to his former partner, who is a serving police officer.
Montreal English-language junior colleges are bracing for the year ahead as parts of Quebec's language law reform take effect, threatening financial penalties for non-compliant schools. The law, known as Bill 96, limits English junior college enrolment and mandates additional French courses for students. Colleges that exceed their enrolment caps this school year risk penalties of $7,048 per additional student. Next year, that penalty will only apply to the first 50 excess students, and increase
WATERLOO, ONTARIO — Police say a man accused in a triple stabbing at a University of Waterloo gender studies class is now facing a charge of attempted murder. Geovanny Villalba-Aleman had earlier been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Waterloo Regional Police have alleged the stabbing was a hate-motivated attack. Police have alleged the 24-year-old suspect walked into the gender